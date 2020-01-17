Teen injured in Florissant house fire

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FLORISSANT, Mo. - An early morning house fire leaves a teenager critically injured Friday morning.

The fire broke out in the 1900 block of Curtis Court in Florissant around 3:30 a.m. We are told neighbor first spotted the fire and called 911.

When firefighters arrived on-scene heavy smoke could be seen coming from the back of the home.

According to authorities, one adult inside the home made it out and alerted firefighters that her son was trapped on the first floor. Firefighters were able to rescue the teen and he was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.