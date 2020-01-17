Student’s Snapchat post shows blackface, racial slur; Rockwood District investigating

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

EUREKA, Mo. – The Rockwood School District is investigating after students at Eureka High School posted a picture to social media wearing blackface and using a racial slur.

According to a press release from the district, this unfolded last weekend and has been shared with a lot of people not only in the schools but also in the Eureka community at large.

In the statement, the district said, in part, “We want everyone in the Eureka community, especially those harmed by this post, to know that not only do we not condone these messages, we stand firmly against them and work every day to make EHS a place where all students are included and all students feel included."

Terry Harris, executive director of student services, said as schools become more diverse, the Rockwood School District has worked for years to improve equity, opportunities, and teacher development.

“Anytime you have a student who is hurt or feels unsafe or unwelcome or isolated, we have to respond,” he said. “That’s our responsibility as a school district.”

Harris said there is a process for dealing with these incidents. The district said it’s working diligently to ensure its students feel embraced.