× Masked robber holds up entire south St. Louis bar

ST. LOUIS, Mo. — A robber held up an entire bar in south St. Louis Thursday night. Police say that an armed man walked into the Grey Fox Pub at around midnight and told everyone to get on the floor and then demanded money.

The robber took money from the cash register and one patron before leaving. Police say he fled the scene on foot.

Police were not able to talk to the person who gave up his cash to the robber. The suspect did not take money from any other bar patrons.

The suspect is described by St. Louis Police as a black male, 5’8″ to 5’10” tall. He was wearing a green mask and black hooded sweatshirt with the hood up. His had camo pants on and black and white shoes.

No injuries were reported in this robbery. Call St. Louis regional Crimestoppers if you have any information at 1-866-371-8477. Or visit: STLRCS.org. Tips sent through this hotline are eligible for a reward. You can remain anonymous.