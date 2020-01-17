Closings: Schools, churches, day-cares and businesses

Man charged with Wellston murder

Posted 5:43 pm, January 17, 2020, by

Steve Ousley

WELLSTON, Mo. – The St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office filed charges Friday afternoon for the murder of a 38-year-old Wellston man.

According to a spokesperson for the North County Police Cooperative, officers were sent to a home in the 1600 block of Vassier Avenue around 6 p.m. on Thursday.

Police found the victim, Albert Gant Jr., inside the residence. He’d been shot several times and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Officers arrested 31-year-old Steve Ousley a short time later. Police believe they recovered the gun used in the murder.

Ousley admitted to shooting Gant inside the home, police said. The two were involved in a fight the day before the shooting at the same location.

Ousley was charged with first-degree murder and armed criminal action. He remains jailed on a $500,000 cash-only bond.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.