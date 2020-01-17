× Man charged with Wellston murder

WELLSTON, Mo. – The St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office filed charges Friday afternoon for the murder of a 38-year-old Wellston man.

According to a spokesperson for the North County Police Cooperative, officers were sent to a home in the 1600 block of Vassier Avenue around 6 p.m. on Thursday.

Police found the victim, Albert Gant Jr., inside the residence. He’d been shot several times and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Officers arrested 31-year-old Steve Ousley a short time later. Police believe they recovered the gun used in the murder.

Ousley admitted to shooting Gant inside the home, police said. The two were involved in a fight the day before the shooting at the same location.

Ousley was charged with first-degree murder and armed criminal action. He remains jailed on a $500,000 cash-only bond.