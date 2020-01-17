Closings: Schools, churches, day-cares and businesses

Family of six displaced after fire spreads from vacant home

Posted 10:24 am, January 17, 2020, by

MADISON COUNTY, ILL. –  A vacant house fire in a State Park, Illinois spread and damaged the house next door, displacing a family of six early Friday morning.

Fire crews were called to a house on Amherst Street at Fairway Boulevard around midnight for reports of a house fire.

The fire originally started at a vacant house on the street and eventually spread to the home next door. A family of six, all adults living in the house next door made it out safely as the fire spread to their home, officials told Fox 2.

The family has been displaced from their home until repairs can be completed.

The Illinois State Fire Marshal has been called in to investigate.

