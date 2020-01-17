Developing winter storm to bring icy winter mix, starting with morning snow

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - Any icy mix of winter weather is likely to develop across the region Friday morning from southwest to northeast. The precip will start as snow and sleet between 8:00 a.m. and 11:00 a.m. in metro St. Louis and then spread northeast from there.

Less than 1” of snow and sleet is expected before the precipitation transitions to freezing rain by early afternoon. Freezing rain will continue until late this afternoon or very early this evening when temperatures warm above freezing. Up to ¼ inch of ice is possible. Temperatures will continue to warm overnight with periods of rain and some spotty thunderstorms. Heavy rain is possible at times tonight too.

The rain will end very early Saturday with gusty winds and much colder air taking control. Saturday will be warmest in the morning…with temps in the 40s…falling into the 20s by afternoon. Sunday looks sunny but very cold with a high temperature in the 20s.

The KPLR 11 Weather Team will continue to keep you updated with the latest data on-air and online.

