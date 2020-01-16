ST. LOUIS - Lisa Lee Bryant is a third-grader at Wolf Branch Elementary in Belleville, Illinois. According to her father, Lisa Lee loves animals and the different migrations of animals when the weather changes. Her favorite weather is snow and she's always eager for it to get here. But then again she LOVES the summer and loves to swim. She loves all types of weather. Lisa Lee Bryant is our Weather Kid of the Week! To nominate your child, ages 8-13, click here.
Weather Kid of the Week: Lisa Lee Bryant
-
Weather Kid of the Week – Avery Dirksen
-
Weather Kid of the Week – Destiny Withers
-
Weather Kid of the Week: Brooklyn Morris
-
Weather Kid of the Week – Ian Roewe
-
Weather Kid of the Week: Bryton Shadduck
-
-
Weather Kid of the Week: Anna Grebas
-
Weather Kid of the Week: Seth Ruebling
-
Weather Kid of the Week – Carson Hoefel
-
Weather Kid of the Week: Taylor Wilson
-
California woman loses her mother’s wedding ring while passing out Halloween candy
-
-
Local teacher wins $500 for inspiring young minds to love science
-
California lawmakers lead effort to repeal ‘Authorization for the Use of Military Force’
-
Mother charged in ‘horrific’ deaths of children found hanging from dog lead in Pennsylvania basement