Weather Kid of the Week: Lisa Lee Bryant

ST. LOUIS - Lisa Lee Bryant is a third-grader at Wolf Branch Elementary in Belleville, Illinois. According to her father, Lisa Lee loves animals and the different migrations of animals when the weather changes. Her favorite weather is snow and she's always eager for it to get here. But then again she LOVES the summer and loves to swim. She loves all types of weather. Lisa Lee Bryant is our Weather Kid of the Week! To nominate your child, ages 8-13, click here.