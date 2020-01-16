Closings: Schools, churches, day-cares and businesses

St. Louis teen takes basic health screenings to homeless shelters

Posted 9:42 pm, January 16, 2020, by
Data pix.

ST. LOUIS - Homeless men and women now have access to free health screenings. And it’s all thanks to a high school junior. As Fox 2’s Jasmine Huda reports, the 17-year-old says it all started over a game of chess.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.