ST. LOUIS - Homeless men and women now have access to free health screenings. And it’s all thanks to a high school junior. As Fox 2’s Jasmine Huda reports, the 17-year-old says it all started over a game of chess.
St. Louis teen takes basic health screenings to homeless shelters
-
Former homeless youth gives back to agency that helped turn his life around
-
Woman rescued in vacant house fire; St. Louis firefighter suffers minor injuries
-
Thieves break into church’s homeless shelter; steal socks, TVs, hygiene kits
-
Nonprofit that helps veterans burglarized for the third time
-
Homeless man taken to the hospital after warehouse fire
-
-
Lambert airport will soon add biometric screening service to speed up security line
-
Thanksgiving Together provides meals for more than 1,000 families
-
SSM Health Medical Minute – St. Mary’s Hospital receives ‘Baby-Friendly’ designation
-
Planned Parenthood opening new St. Louis regional facility in Fairview Heights, Illinois
-
FBI asking about Missouri medical marijuana while regulations are pricing out many businesses
-
-
St. Louis couple homeless after fire destroys home
-
Cure Violence initiative set to launch in spring
-
SSM Health Medical Minute – New Step Down Unit opens at SSM Health St. Joseph Hospital in Lake St. Louis