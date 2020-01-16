St. Louis baptist church damaged by suspicious fire

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - A fire Thursday morning heavily damaged a St. Louis baptist church.

The blaze broke out around 12:45 a.m. at the St. Paul Missionary Baptist Church on Cote Brilliante Avenue near North Newstead Avenue.

Firefighters who arrived minutes later found heavy flames in the rear and attic and the structure engulfed in flames.

Investigators said they are working to establish the cause, but at this time, it's authorities believe the fire is suspicious because the door to the church was open at the time.

No one was injured.