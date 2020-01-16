New plan to reorganize the St. Louis Police Department underway

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - The St. Louis Board of Alderman Public Safety committee is pushing for a re-organization of the St. Louis Metro Police Department despite opposition from the chief.

During the meeting, Wednesday Chief Jon Hayden told the board that he would want to analyze the numbers before making any decision on a change, but it would be a year before his information technology department has time to look at the numbers.

According to our partners at the Post-Dispatch the changes in the proposed bill would include an increase in the number of districts from six to seven each district would have its own headquarters and the same number of police officers.

The bill would also reassign officers from specialty units to fill vacancies in patrol and whittle down the number of majors from five to one.

Chief Hayden says some of those changes would take away from units investigating drugs and car thefts. He told the board that if they are going to get this right they need time to crunch the numbers.

He also told the board that if they are going to get this right they need time to crunch the numbers. Hayden said the department’s information technology department wouldn’t be able to look at the numbers until 2021 at the earliest because they are working on other things like a new federal mandate that changes how crimes are tracked and reported.

The Board of Alderman Public Safety Committee voted to pass the bill on to the full board for consideration.