× Man sentenced for armed robbery at Richmond Heights Post Office

ST. LOUIS – A 39-year-old St. Louis man was sentenced Thursday for robbing a United States Post Office in Richmond Heights at gunpoint more than 13 months ago.

According to court documents, the robbery occurred on December 6, 2018, at approximately 5:40 p.m. at the building on S. Big Bend Boulevard. The post office was closed but some employees were still there. A man dressed in black and wearing a surgical mask entered the post office through a rear door and brandished a 9mm pistol.

The man locked the employees in a bathroom then stole approximately $8,800 in cash and fled.

The United States Postal Inspection Service identified the robber as Dywane Upchurch and determined he was in a relationship with one of the tellers at the post office, Arielle Steed.

Upchurch was arrested and charged in January 2019. He pleaded guilty on October 4, 2019 to being a felon in possession of a firearm and assaulting a US Postal Service employee while committing a robbery.

Upchurch was sentenced to 60 months in federal prison for the robbery.

Meanwhile, Steed will be sentenced in March 2020. She faces up to 25 years in prison and a fine of $250,000.