Closings: Schools, churches, day-cares and businesses

Man sentenced for armed robbery at Richmond Heights Post Office

Posted 3:46 pm, January 16, 2020, by

Richmond Heights Post Office

ST. LOUIS – A 39-year-old St. Louis man was sentenced Thursday for robbing a United States Post Office in Richmond Heights at gunpoint more than 13 months ago.

According to court documents, the robbery occurred on December 6, 2018, at approximately 5:40 p.m. at the building on S. Big Bend Boulevard. The post office was closed but some employees were still there. A man dressed in black and wearing a surgical mask entered the post office through a rear door and brandished a 9mm pistol.

The man locked the employees in a bathroom then stole approximately $8,800 in cash and fled.

The United States Postal Inspection Service identified the robber as Dywane Upchurch and determined he was in a relationship with one of the tellers at the post office, Arielle Steed.

Upchurch was arrested and charged in January  2019. He pleaded guilty on October 4, 2019 to being a felon in possession of a firearm and assaulting a US Postal Service employee while committing a robbery.

Upchurch was sentenced to 60 months in federal prison for the robbery.

Meanwhile, Steed will be sentenced in March 2020. She faces up to 25 years in prison and a fine of $250,000.

Related stories
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.