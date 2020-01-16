Jelly Belly to release sparkling water and it comes in 8 sweet flavors

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - Jelly Belly is joining the seltzer craze and this one the kids can enjoy.

The popular candy bean company introduced a line of canned sparkling water. Officials at Jelly Belly say other seltzer companies don't have enough flavors so they made their own.

Flavors will include lemon-lime, orange sherbert, pina colada, pink grapefruit, tangerine, very cherry, french vanilla, and watermelon. The seltzers have zero calories and zero sugar. According to a press release, the initial launch of Jelly Belly sparkling water will reach up to 265 stores across eight Midwestern states.

Unlike other popular sparkling drinks, these are alcohol-free.