Closings: Schools, churches, day-cares and businesses

Jelly Belly to release sparkling water and it comes in 8 sweet flavors

Posted 10:26 am, January 16, 2020, by
Data pix.

ST. LOUIS - Jelly Belly is joining the seltzer craze and this one the kids can enjoy.

The popular candy bean company introduced a line of canned sparkling water.  Officials at Jelly Belly say other seltzer companies don't have enough flavors so they made their own.

Flavors will include lemon-lime, orange sherbert, pina colada, pink grapefruit, tangerine, very cherry, french vanilla, and watermelon. The seltzers have zero calories and zero sugar. According to a press release, the initial launch of Jelly Belly sparkling water will reach up to 265 stores across eight Midwestern states.

Unlike other popular sparkling drinks, these are alcohol-free.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.