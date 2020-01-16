Gov. Parson defends decision against Medicaid expansion in Fox 2 interview

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – Missouri Governor Mike Parson visited our Capitol Bureau in Jefferson City to answer questions about the economy, Medicaid, crime, and trade policies on Thursday.

Democrats have criticized the governor for not expanding Medicaid. The governor explained why he has not supported the expansion. He also responded to concerns some Missourians have raised over President Trump's support of tariffs some say are hurting certain industries.

Gov. Parson also spoke about the effort to minimize costly flood damage. He said he'll be meeting with some neighboring governors in Washington D.C. soon to discuss management of the Missouri River.