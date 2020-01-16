Cardinals beat writer helps organize CPR training class after saving man’s life at Busch Stadium

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - St. Louis Post-Dispatch writer Derrick Goold, who serves as a beat writer for the Cardinals, received national attention last fall after performing CPR on a local photographer at Busch Stadium during a Cards-Cubs game and helped to save the man’s life.

“I had been trained as a Boy Scout long ago and introduced to CPR as a lifeguard, both in Colorado growing up, and when I was a student at Mizzou,” Goold said.

After speaking with other writers who were at the stadium that day, Goold team with the St. Louis Fire Department and American Heart Association to organize a CPR training day. Cardinals employees, Post-Dispatch writers, and Fox Sports Midwest broadcasters all participated in the Thursday’s training event.

“We're at ballparks, airports, all these places where anything can happen and the more you're trained to react to what can happen, the more help you can be,” Goold said.

Jenifer Langosch, former Cards beat writer and current content manager for MLB.com, said she trained in CPR a few years ago but these classes help with confidence.

“I think you leave a class like this a little more confident that if find yourself in a situation where you need to use these skills, you could actually do something,” she said.

The participants were taught adult CPR, child CPR, infant CPR, and how to handle a choking person. Goold’s CPR knowledge and quick response saved Mike Flanary's life. He hopes people learn from it.

“I have a new friend with Mr. Flanary, with who I am looking forward to having a long friendship with,” Goold said.