38-year-old shot and killed in Wellston; person of interest in custody

WELLSTON, Mo. – The North County Police Cooperative has a person of interest in custody after a man was found shot to death inside a home in Wellston late Thursday afternoon.

According to Sgt. Lynn Woodard, a police spokesperson, officers were sent to a home in the 1600 block of Vassier Avenue around 6 p.m.

Police found the victim, a 38-year-old man, dead inside the residence.

Woodard said the investigation remains ongoing.