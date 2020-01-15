World War II veteran celebrating 101st birthday this weekend

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FLORISSANT, Mo. – Byron Watson wanted a memorable birthday gift for his father. He put a request on social media asking for birthday card greetings for his dad, Adolphus T. Watson, who will celebrate his 101st birthday on Saturday, January 18.

“I was talking with my mom and I said, ‘I said I’m going to get 101 birthday cards and we’re going to have a birthday celebration for him on Saturday and present the cards to him,’” Byron said.

Byron’s request has seen responses from across the country to honor the World War II veteran and survivor of the Battle of the Bulge.

“He started talking about the Battle of the Bulge and I was like,’Dad, you were in the Battle of the Bulge and you kept it from us all these years?’ And he said, ‘Oh, it was something I had to do,’” Byron said.

And with proclamations in hand for this Army veteran, Byron said he’s hopeful 101 birthday cards can arrive at St. Sophia Rehabilitation Center by Saturday.

And while 101 years of age is an impressive number to boast, Adolphus and his wife, Learlean, have been married for more than 80 years, back on October 28, 1939.

“When you get married so young, you learn to just become one. We just loved each other and stayed together,” Learlean said.

And what’s the secret to their longevity?

“You know, first, I’m going to say loving God and loving each other,” Learlean said. “I would say that would be the thing for staying together. Loving the Lord and loving each other.”