St. Louis man sentenced for bombing ex-wife's vehicle

ST. LOUIS – A 31-year-old St. Louis man will spend the next five years in federal prison for blowing up his former spouse’s vehicle outside her home in the summer of 2018.

According to prosecutors, Dean McBaine was involved in a domestic dispute with his then-wife at their Jefferson City residence in August 2018. During the incident, McBaine took a handgun and fired several shots into a bedroom where the couple’s 13-year-old son was sleeping.

As a result, McBaine’s former spouse took their son and moved him to her home in St. Louis. She also filed orders of protection against McBaine for herself and their son.

On September 2, 2018, St. Louis police were called to investigate an explosion outside the home of McBaine’s former spouse. The explosion destroyed her Mini Cooper automobile and damaged two adjacent homes.

Investigators apprehended McBaine and a co-defendant, identified as Michael Bushman, for the explosion.

Bushman admitted to preparing what he described as a “sparkler bomb” with McBaine and detonating under the victim’s car. Bushman was sentenced in November 2019 to 13 months in prison.

A jury convicted McBaine on one count of possessing an unregistered destructive device. In addition to prison time, McBaine was ordered to pay $34,705.21 in restitution.