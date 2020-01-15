Neighborhood concerned over uptick in violence, after 4-year-old is shot in the back

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - A young girl is recovering after being shot in the back last night while riding in a car in north St Louis. The shooting was the second time in less than 24-hours that a child has been shot in our area. The most recent shooting happened last night in the City of St Louis where the victim is 4-years-old.

The other shooting happened in St. Louis County where an 18-month-old child shot while at home in a bedroom Monday. Authorities say a 4-year-old girl was shot in the back while riding in a car, leaving some residents on edge, “I heard it was a 4-year-old and I started praying and knowing it was other kids in the car it’s sad,” said Bakendra Willis.

Officers were told that someone in an unknown vehicle started shooting around 6:15 p.m. Tuesday as the girl was in a car with an 8 and 13-year-old and two adults.

First responders rushed the girl to a hospital after realizing she was wounded. No one else was hurt.

Police say the girl is expected to survive. The gunman remains at large.

While police are searching for the shooter in both cases, business owners in the area where the 4-year-old was shot voiced their concerns about the uptick in violence, “It must stop, it’s a problem to see the victims are getting younger and younger,” said Andre Young.

Police encourage anyone with information about the shootings to contact CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-8477 (TIPS).