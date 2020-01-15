Gov. Parson cites strong economy, workforce development in State of the State address

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

JEFFERSON CITY, MO - Governor Mike Parson delivered his State of the State address at the Missouri Capitol on Wednesday. He told an audience that included lawmakers, “The state of our state is strong and by working together we will be ready for an even brighter future.”

Parson continues to focus on the issue of workforce development. He believes job training opportunities are a key for moving the state in the right direction.

“Our workforce efforts have created 40,000 new jobs since I took office,” he said.

The governor also outlined his agenda for addressing violent crime. He believes proving greater protection for victims and witnesses, providing more mental health resources and strengthening laws to target violent criminals are all areas where there’s consensus.

When it comes to concerns from urban lawmakers regarding the access Missourians have to firearms, the governor indicated he was not interested in restricting access to guns.

“During my 6 years in the Army, 22 years in the law enforcement and as a lifetime member of the NRA I have never wavered in my support for the Second Amendment.”

Parson’s administration has proposed what it considers a financially disciplined budget. He told lawmakers he would like to set aside $100 million dollars this year for unexpected, one-time expenses. If lawmakers approve an internet sales tax this session, Parson told lawmakers the money could be directed into that fund.

“We will use the remaining portion to pay off debt obligations, as well as provide another funding mechanism for infrastructure programs done on a cost-share bases,” said Parson.

Here’s a link to the governor’s budget and legislative priorities.