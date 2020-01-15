Google to stop sharing some information with third parties

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS – We’re learning more about the impact of a big announcement from Google in a step to better protect its users.

Google plans to stop third parties from using cookies.

So what does that really mean and what’s a cookie?

“They track from a website perspective that you visit there, your name, maybe your last name, your IP address and that’s how it’s tracked for advertisement but also at the same time it’s who is visiting that website,” said Ryan Frillman, a cloud security officer.

Google is the latest tech giant to join the effort in privacy protection.

This comes California implements the Consumer Privacy Act. It started at the beginning of this year.

The EU already has a similar measure called the General Data Protection Regulation which has been in place since 2018.

“If you wanted to, and you live in California, as a resident you can go to a company and say, ‘I want to know what you’re doing with my data.’ They can say, ‘Here’s what we’re doing with your data and here is your data.’ That is getting on a roll,” Frillman said. “Other states are probably going to be following suit but at the same time just like Google, Microsoft is doing the same thing, and Facebook is doing that same thing, and not just in California, but allowing it throughout the United States.”

Since collecting consumer data is a big part of how Google makes money, there is some speculation into how the company will continue to turn a profit from that information while trying to better protect its users moving forward.

“That information is still there,” Frillman said. “Consumers can still get targeted but it’s not directly related, like saying Ryan from here and this IP, it’s more like, here’s a random person. There’s still a lot on the table. Things could change. But it’s a step in the right direction.”

Google already has what it calls incognito mode which allows you to browse anonymously. Safari and Firefox also have a privacy mode.