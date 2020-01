Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - One person is hospitalized after being struck by a vehicle in north St. Louis.

The incident happened around 6:30 a.m. on Dr. Martin Luther King at Union.

Authorities say the person was conscious and breathing when rushed to the hospital.

Fox 2 Nissan Rogue Runner Jason Maxwell was live at the scene where police remained on the scene throughout the morning.

No other information has been released.