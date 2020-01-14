× Man found shot to death in St. Louis Place

ST. LOUIS – Homicide detectives with the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department are investigating a fatal shooting that took place Tuesday afternoon in north city.

According to a police spokesperson, officers responded to a call for help around 1:25 p.m. in the 2500 block of E. University Street, located in the St. Louis Place neighborhood.

Police located the victim, an unidentified man, dead at the scene. He’d been shot at least once.

Anyone with information on the investigation is urged to call the department’s homicide division directly at 314-444-5371, or anyone with a tip who wants to remain anonymous and is interested in a reward can contact CrimeStoppers at 866-371-TIPS (8477).