Donate to Pathways to Progress as part of our Spirit of St. Louis campaign

ST. LOUIS - Pathways to Progress, a collaborative program with Catholic Charities and St. Francis Community Services, helps north St. Louis County residents who become members with employment training and retention, financial literacy, life skills, transportation, health and wellness, and even legal assistance.

It's the last week of our Spirit of St. Louis campaign and we encourage you to donate to one of our three featured charities: Casa of St. Louis, Humane Society of St. Louis, or Pathways to Progress. Call 1 800-782-2222. Volunteers are here Wednesday from 7 a.m. until 9 a.m. taking donations. Or you can go online to KPLR11.com or Fox2now.com to enter to win a 2019 VW Passat, a 2019 Toyota Tacoma or a 2020 GMC Terrain courtesy of Bommarito Automotive. We will be drawing the winner on January 29 during the 5 p.m. newscast.

To learn more about Pathways to Progress, visit ccstl.org/spiritofstlouis. To learn more about the Spirit of St. Louis campaign, click here.