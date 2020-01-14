× Cardinals acquire outfielder Austin Dean from Marlins

ST. LOUIS – The St. Louis Cardinals and Miami Marlins have agreed to a trade that will send outfielder Austin Dean to St. Louis in exchange for a minor league prospect.

Dean, 26, was a fourth-round pick for the Marlins in the 2012 amateur draft. He was named the franchise’s Minor League Player of the Year in 2018 in stints with their Jacksonville (AA) and New Orleans (AAA) affiliates.

The Spring, Texas native has appeared in 98 career games with the Marlins, batting .223 with 10 HRs and 35 RBI. Last season, Dean slugged .404, recording 40 hits (with 14 doubles and six home runs) in 64 major league games.

Dean will be added to the Cardinals 40-man roster, which stands at 39 players presently.

The Cardinals traded 18-year-old Diowill Burgos to the Marlins. Burgos signed with the Cardinals in September 2017 as an international free agent. He appeared in 58 games last season in the Dominican Summer League and the Gulf Coast League.