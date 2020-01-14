18-month-old improving after being shot in Castle Point home

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – Family of an 18-month-old who was shot Monday night in north St. Louis County said the child is doing well just one day after the shooting.

Police are still searching for the person who fired into the family's home and have asked for the public’s help in finding those responsible.

At least two shots were fired at the home on Duke Drive around 8:30 p.m. A bullet hole could be seen in the front of the house.

A friend of the family who did not want to go on camera said the 18-month-old boy was asleep in a bedroom when he was struck by a bullet in the back and shoulder. First responders rushed the toddler to a hospital and family members said he was up and playing in his hospital room today.

As investigators look for a suspect and motive, Castle Point residents are calling for safety improvements in their neighborhood.

"Maybe a lot more lighting, a little bit more police presence as well,” said resident Keith Ray. “Are police checking in? Are they coming around and seeing the community?”

Police said they were notified about the shooting through ShotSpotter technology, a system where microphones and other sensors pick up the sound of gunshots and it’s immediately relayed to authorities.

"Regarding surveillance video footage, our detectives are currently right now doing a thorough investigation and they're looking to speak to as many witnesses as possible," said Officer Monte Chambers, St. Louis County Police Department.

Investigators do not know if the gunman ran away or got away in a vehicle. Police do not have a description of the shooter.

"I'd like to see more lighting around here at night and maybe some speed bumps in the streets to slow down these speeders," said Dwight Campbell, a Castle Point resident.

Anyone who has information on the shooting is asked to call the St. Louis County Police Department at 636-529-8210 or CrimeStoppers at 866-371-TIPS.