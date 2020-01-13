× Shots fired into house critically injure infant

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, MO – The St. Louis County Police Department has been called to the Castle Point neighborhood in North County for a shooting involving an infant.

Police tell FOX 2/NEWS 11 that officers were summoned to the 10000 block of Duke Drive around 8:30 p.m.

Upon arrival officer located a male infant suffering from a gunshot wound. The child was transported in critical condition to the hospital for immediate life-saving treatment.

Initial reports say the child was in a bedroom when an unknown suspect(s) fired 2 gunshots into the home. The suspect fled the scene.

Investigators from the St. Louis County Police are on the scene and are asking for anyone with knowledge of the incident to contact them at 636-529-8210 or call CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-TIPS (8477).