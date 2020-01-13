× Police: 22-year-old turns the tables on would-be carjacker, fights back

ST. LOUIS – A would-be carjacker fled for his life after his intended target retrieved a gun and fired shots at him.

According to a spokesperson for the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department, the incident took place around 5:50 p.m. Sunday in the 700 block of Dickson Street, located in the Columbus Square neighborhood.

The intended victim, a 22-year-old, told police he had just parked his car and got out of the vehicle when a red pickup truck pulled up beside him. An older man got out of the truck, pointed a gun at the victim, and demanded the keys to the victim’s car.

The victim handed over his car keys but the suspect tried shooting him anyway. Fortunately, the suspect’s gun malfunctioned. The victim was able to grab his own firearm and fired several shots at the carjacker.

The suspect ran off on foot and the pickup truck followed after him.

The victim told police he didn’t think the suspect was wounded.