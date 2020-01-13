Mississippi River expected to crest Monday along the St. Louis Riverfront

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - The Mississippi River is expected to crest Monday near St. Louis Riverfront. The river is predicted to crest at 31.6 feet, which is 1.6 ft above flood stage.

Last June in many spots, including St. Louis, the river reached the highest level since the Great Flood of '93.

If that forecast holds up, the Meramec River at Valley Park is forecasted to crest at 7ft above flood stage Tuesday morning. On Sunday the Missouri River at St. Charles crested 3 ft above flood stage.

There are also reports of minor to moderate flooding along the Cuivre River in Old Monroe, The big river at Barnesville, the Illinois River in Hardin and the Kaskaskia River in new Athens, Illinois.