Closings: Schools, churches, day-cares and businesses

Matchbox Twenty coming to Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre this summer

Posted 1:11 pm, January 13, 2020, by , Updated at 01:12PM, January 13, 2020

ST. LOUIS – Multi-platinum pop-rock band Matchbox Twenty is coming to St. Louis this August as part of a massive, 50+ date summer tour.

The tour, Matchbox Twenty 2020, launches July 17 in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania and wraps at the historic Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles on September 28.

The band will play the Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre in Maryland Heights on Wednesday, August 19.

The Wallflowers will open for Matchbox Twenty for all concert dates.

Members of the Matchbox Twenty fan club can buy tickets starting Tuesday, January 14 at 9 a.m. Tickets go on sale for the general public on Friday, January 17 at 11 a.m. at LiveNation.com.

This is the band’s first tour since 2017.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.