Man arrested for vandalism at Soldiers Memorial

Posted 2:44 pm, January 13, 2020, by

Michael Lawrence

ST. LOUIS – St. Louis police arrested an 18-year-old for allegedly vandalizing the Soldiers Memorial Military Museum in downtown St. Louis earlier this month.

The museum was vandalized overnight between Saturday, January 5 and Sunday, January 6.

The words “No War” and symbols were spray-painted in several locations around the outside of the building.

People gathered that Saturday to speak out against a potential war with Iran after the US drone killing of Iranian Gen. Qassem Soleimani.

Police arrested Michael Lawrence in connection with the crime.

It’s unclear if he’s been charged.

