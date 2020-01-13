× Man arrested for vandalism at Soldiers Memorial

ST. LOUIS – St. Louis police arrested an 18-year-old for allegedly vandalizing the Soldiers Memorial Military Museum in downtown St. Louis earlier this month.

The museum was vandalized overnight between Saturday, January 5 and Sunday, January 6.

The words “No War” and symbols were spray-painted in several locations around the outside of the building.

People gathered that Saturday to speak out against a potential war with Iran after the US drone killing of Iranian Gen. Qassem Soleimani.

Police arrested Michael Lawrence in connection with the crime.

It’s unclear if he’s been charged.