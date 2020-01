× Illinois bill could add ‘sexting’ to sex ed classes

SPRINGFIELD, ILLINOIS -Sex education classes in Illinois may soon include addressing a modern issue.

Lawmakers are proposing a bill that calls for schools to add sexting to the sex education curriculum.

The law affects youngsters from sixth-grade on up.

A study by the American Medical Association, 15 percent of teenagers say they have sent a sexual text. Nearly 30 percent say they’ve received one.