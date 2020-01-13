× Alderwoman Cara Spencer to challenge Mayor Lyda Krewson in 2021 primary

ST. LOUIS – Alderwoman Cara Spencer (20th Ward) declared her candidacy for St. Louis mayor on Monday. She’ll challenge incumbent Lyda Krewson in the Democratic primary in March 2021.

Spencer, 41, was elected alderwoman in the 20th Ward in 2015 and was re-elected in 2019. At present, she chairs the board’s Education and Youth Matters Committee.

The 20th Ward covers parts of parts or all of the Dutchtown, Gravois Park, Marine Villa, and Mount Pleasant neighborhoods in south St. Louis.

Spencer attended Truman State University in Kirksville, Missouri where she earned a bachelor’s degree in mathematics.