× Collinsville marijuana dispensary to halt recreational marijuana sales for one day

COLLINSVILLE, IL – Illinois Supply and Provisions (IS&P) – HCI Alternatives announce Sunday they would halt the sale of recreation marijuana sales for one day on Monday, January 13th. The suspension comes after legalization of recreational marijuana sale in Illinois on January 1st of this year.

Due to the unexpectedly high demand, HCI Alternatives says it needs time to restock its store(s) and give its employees a break.

The suspension will not affect medical marijuana sales, as the store will reopen to those patrons.

The company plans to restart recreational sales on Tuesday, January 14th.