Heavy rainfall causes minor flooding and concern for motorist as temperatures drop

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

EUREKA, MO - Before the snow and ice moved into the region, heavy rain caused some flooding.

There was a soggy start to Saturday, but the rain started late Friday night and didn’t let up for several hours.

All that rain had to go somewhere, it turned the Eureka baseball fields into a swamp and the rivers and creeks are on the rise.

Flash flooding was also a concern out on the roads. Eureka’s Mayor says the storm system eventually caught up.

The rain most likely washed away any pre-treat put down before the next round of winter weather and it’s giving drivers cause for concern.