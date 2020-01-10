Heavy rain brings flash flood warning followed by possible snow showers Saturday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - Pockets of rain overnight have already produced an inch or more of rain in some spots and scattered showers with spot thunder are likely to continue through much of today. Temperatures will warm into the 60s this afternoon.

The “main event” will unfold overnight with a slow-moving area of heavy rain and thunderstorms. The heaviest rain will be from midnight through sunrise Saturday. Temperatures tonight remain steady in the 50s. Sharply colder temperatures will surge in Saturday morning with temps falling into the 30s and 40s.

After a break in the wet weather, late Saturday morning batch of mixed precipitation will move in from the southwest gradually changing to wet snow before ending Saturday evening. Several inches of slushy snow accumulation is possible west and northwest of St. Louis.

However, accumulations, if any in the metro should be less than 1 inch. No snow is expected to our east or south.