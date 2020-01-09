St. Peters man struck and killed outside Toyota manufacturing plant in Troy, Missouri

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

TROY, Mo. – The Missouri State Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal accident after a St. Peters man was struck and killed Thursday morning outside the Toyota manufacturing plant where he worked.

The accident happened just after 7 a.m. along Cherry Blossom Way at a crosswalk that connects the plant to an employee parking lot.

Fox 2 has learned that other crashes have been reported at the site in recent years.

State police said the victim, identified as 60-year-old Dennis Lee, was an employee with Alberici Constructors Inc., which is a construction company working at the plant.

Lee was wearing a reflective vest when he exited his vehicle and approached the crosswalk. He activated the crosswalk lights and began to cross but was struck by a passing car.

The driver of that vehicle stopped and has cooperated with authorities.

Police said there was another pedestrian accident at the location in 2016 and there have been nine other accidents along the road in the last five years.

"We had some complaint of people kind of speeding, so we sent our cars and patrol officers there to run traffic,” said Troy Police Chief Jeff Taylor. “You get people doing—it’s 30 miles an hour there—doing 35, 36, 34, in that range, but we really didn't have a problem to speak of.”

A spokesperson for Toyota released a statement saying: "We are working with officials to gather more information. All of us at Toyota extend our deepest sympathies to the family and friends of the Alberici employee."

The highway patrol’s crash team has been on the scene investigating but it may take a few weeks before a cause is determined.

The Toyota plant makes engine blocks for cars and has been in operation since 1993.