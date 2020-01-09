Weather Kid of the Week: Seth Ruebling

Seth Ruebling

ST. LOUIS - Seth Ruebling is a fifth-grader at Rebecca Boone Elementary in Warrenton. According to his grandmother,  Seth has always been interested in the weather. He talks about the weather constantly and he does the weather at school in the mornings. Seth Ruebling is our Weather Kid of the Week! To nominate your child, ages 8-13, click here.

