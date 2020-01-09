ST. LOUIS - Seth Ruebling is a fifth-grader at Rebecca Boone Elementary in Warrenton. According to his grandmother, Seth has always been interested in the weather. He talks about the weather constantly and he does the weather at school in the mornings. Seth Ruebling is our Weather Kid of the Week! To nominate your child, ages 8-13, click here.
Weather Kid of the Week: Seth Ruebling
-
Weather Kid of the Week – Ian Roewe
-
Weather Kid of the Week: Bryton Shadduck
-
Weather Kid of the Week – Destiny Withers
-
Weather Kid of the Week – Avery Dirksen
-
Weather Kid of the Week – Carson Hoefel
-
-
Weather Kid of the Week: Taylor Wilson
-
Weather Kid of the Week: Brooklyn Morris
-
Weather Kid of the Week: Anna Grebas
-
Some trick-or-treat events postponed due to weather, safety concerns
-
California wildfires: A new blaze menaces Ventura County, but weather conditions give firefighters hope
-
-
Child returns after surgery to neighborhood Halloween known for outpouring of support
-
Christmas shopping and decorating uninterrupted by dreary, windy weather
-
MoDOT statewide winter weather drill set for Wednesday and Thursday