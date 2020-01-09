Snowplow driver says he saw St. Charles County woman before he hit and killed her

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WENTZVILLE, Mo. – The Wentzville police investigation contains 45 pages of detailed interviews. It reveals how 33-year-old Nadia Nascimento was hit and killed by a snowplow on November 11.

The report indicates the mother of three was on the phone with her father when she was hit from behind. Shortly after she was hit, Tisha Wells spotted her on the road and pulled over.

“…A cell phone is on the ground and it’s lit up. It’s active. I can see there’s an active call on it,” Wells said.

“I had no idea who I was talking to. I didn’t know what to say. I didn’t want to tell him something to upset him, but at the same time I wanted to let him know, whatever is going on the person is involved in something pretty serious.”

The victim had been walking along Pitman Avenue to get help. Her car had broken down nearby.

Wentzville police interviewed nearly a dozen witnesses over the course of several days before finding a St. Charles County snowplow responsible.

“It doesn’t make sense,” Well said.

The police investigation includes surveillance video of the snowplow in question – seconds before it struck Nascimento. The video shows the blade up and the road clear.

“The road wasn’t that bad. Everyone was driving slowly,” Wells said.

The unidentified snowplow driver said he saw Nadia walking along the white line to his right. It was about 7:30 p.m. In an interview with Wentzville police detectives, the driver said he cursed out loud, “Oh, s***!” Police noted: “(The driver) said all he could think was move over and avoid the figure at all costs.”

The driver told police he swerved to avoid her, then checked his right rearview mirror. He said he did not see her in his rearview but did not think he hit her.

According to the interview, “…he further stated had he made contact or thought he made contact, he would have stopped and called 911. At this point in the interview, (the driver’s) voice began to crack. He was visibly upset and began to hold back tears from crying.”

The St. Charles County Prosecuting Attorney declined to charge the driver. His attorney said it’s because there was no crime.

The police report also includes a second surveillance video from a nearby business showing the plow was missing a guide pole. A guide pole helps the driver see the end of his blade. It was missing from the side of the blade that hit Nascimento.

Wells thinks we need more answers and that maybe she was put on the road that day for a reason.

“Obviously, we couldn’t save her life, that was beyond anyone’s control, but if there is something that we have or some information we have or just us being there can help the family after the fallout of all this, then that’s what we were meant to do,” she said.

The police report also includes detailed measurements and speed calculations estimating the snowplow moving at about 42 miles an hour on a road with a 45 mile an hour speed limit.

