Several St. Louis restaurants on Food Network’s ‘Best Sandwiches in America’ list

ST. LOUIS - One of the best sandwiches in America is right here in St. Louis! Gioia's Deli made the Food Network list of the Best Sandwiches in America, for its famous hot salami. Gioia`s famous hot salami is served warm on Italian bread with Provel cheese and whatever garnishes are desired.

There are 100 restaurants on the list and six of them are from the St. Louis area. Also featured on this list: Nathanial Reid Bakery, Union Loafers, Balkan Treat Box, Schottzie’s Bar and Grill, and Mai Le. Check out Food Network's list to see which of their sandwiches are featured.