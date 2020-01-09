Police looking for man using cloned credit cards across St. Louis area

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – Detectives with the St. Louis County Police Department need the public’s help in identifying and locating a man who they say is using fraudulent cloned credit cards to buy gift cards.

Police say the suspect has hit multiple stores in multiple municipalities.

Authorities are trying to get the suspect behind bars before he strikes again.

Investigators say the man is obtaining stolen credit card numbers, then creating fraudulent credit cards with the numbers, and using those cards to buy MasterCard gift cards at St. Louis-area grocery stores.

There are surveillance pictures of the suspect from the Dierbergs store in Wildwood just off Manchester Road near Highway 109.

In the images, the man is wearing a baseball hat with a NASA logo on it.

County police say on December 4, 2019, he made two trips to the same Dierbergs and bought MasterCard gift cards using fraudulent cloned credit cards.

“All the victims that we’re aware of so far have been in possession of their cards, have never lost their cards, they haven’t reported anything stolen. They’re unaware until they actually see the transaction has taken place, they’re unaware that there’s any issues,” said Detective Jordan Willer, St. Louis County Police Department.

Investigators say neither victim whose card number was used at the Dierbergs on December 4 had shopped at that store on that day.

Authorities believe the suspect has also hit grocery stores in Brentwood, Creve Coeur, and O’Fallon, Missouri.

At this point, detectives aren’t sure how he’s getting the card numbers.

Shoppers we spoke with call situation concerning.

“You hear stuff like this, it makes me kind of a little bit nervous, so maybe try to be more careful. Definitely check … your credit card statement, make sure there’s nothing weird going on,” said Mike Mata from Wildwood.

County police say the man is buying gift cards for varying amounts of money.

If you have any information, call county police or CrimeStoppers at 866-371-TIPS.