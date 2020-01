× Person struck, killed in Troy Missouri Thursday morning

ST. LOUIS – Authorities say one person has died after being struck by a vehicle in front of Bodine Aluminum in Troy Missouri.

The incident happened at 3rd and Cherry Blossom Way.

Bommarito Automotive SkyFox flew over the area where officers and EMS are at the scene.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol is handling the investigation.

Police are asking drivers to avoid the area.