Jeff Co authorities film PSA to reduce, prevent car thefts

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Mo. – Jefferson County is coming off one of its worst years for stolen vehicles. They’ve created a special video to remind drivers to make a few changes to keep their cars from being targeted.

“If you make it easy for these guys, they’re going to come back,” said Grant Bissell, spokesman for the Jefferson County Sheriff Department.

Bissell showed us the 2019 statistics on car thefts. There was row after row after row. Two columns are titled “unlocked” and “keys” and in many cases, both columns are checked.

“That’s shocking that this happens,” he said.

Of the 360 vehicles ripped off in the past 12 months, almost 85 percent were unlocked.

Jefferson County, along with a dozen other law enforcement agencies and officials in the region, came together to create a public service announcement that will air on Charter Spectrum cable beginning Friday.

“This PSA is simply about trying to hammer that message home,” Bissell said.

Will it work? Some folks say yes, some say no. The sheriff’s department guarantees the number of stolen car thefts will drop dramatically this year if everyone removes the key and locks their car.