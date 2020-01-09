× Domestic assault suspect killed after officer-involved shooting in Bismarck

BISMARCK, Mo- A domestic assault suspect was killed and an officer was injured during a Wednesday night shooting in St. Francois County.

Officers were called to the 1400 block of Cedar Street in Bismarck, Missouri around 7:00 p.m. for a report that a woman was being assaulted. The suspect in the case was reportedly armed with a gun.

When officers arrived, they ordered the suspect to drop the gun, but instead, he allegedly pointed the gun at an officer. According to police, the officer then fired at the suspect, fatally wounding him.

The suspect was pronounced dead at the scene.

The officer suffered minor injuries and was taken to the hospital. The Missouri State Highway Patrol has taken over the investigation.

No other information has been released.