Couple charged in overnight Granite City murder

GRANITE CITY, Ill. – The Madison County State’s Attorney’s Office charged two people Thursday in connection with the shooting death of a 36-year-old Granite City man overnight.

According to Detective Captain Nicholas P. Novacich, a spokesman for the Granite City Police Department, said the shooting happened around midnight inside a home in the 2200 block of Benton Street.

Officers found the body of Jason Thomas inside at the residence.

Granite City investigators identified two suspects and learned they were across the river in St. Louis.

Police in St. Louis located and apprehended 27-year-old Kadeem Noland and 34-year-old Kristine Mills. They’re being kept in St. Louis awaiting extradition.

Meanwhile, prosecutors in Madison County charged Noland with two counts of first-degree murder and one count of unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon. Mills was charged with two counts of first-degree murder.