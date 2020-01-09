Blues mascot Barclay gets his own championship bling with Stanley Cup collar

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS – A special member of the St. Louis Blues organization did not receive a championship ring to commemorate the team’s Stanley Cup triumph. But on Thursday, this good boy was presented with something even more fitting – a canine cup collar!

Barclay, the team mascot, was the recipient of a fancy collar made of 10 karat yellow gold and genuine blue sapphires.

Nestle Purina worked with Jostens, the company that made the team’s Stanley Cup rings, to design and fashion Barclay’s collar – a first of its kind!

Blues greats Bobby Plager and Brett Hull were on hand to do the honors.