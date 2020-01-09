Accused thief uses U-Haul to smash into Family Dollar, swipe tobacco products

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS – A convicted thief is accused of using a U-Haul truck to smash his way into a Family Dollar store in south St. Louis earlier this week.

According to St. Louis police and store workers, surveillance video shows James Davis, of Hazelwood, crashing into the store on S. Jefferson Avenue near Interstate 44 early Monday morning.

Davis repeatedly backed the truck into the store until he broke through.

Police saw him walk into the store through the massive hole and attempt to load a cabinet full of tobacco products onto the U-Haul.

Davis, 54, was charged with burglary, stealing, and property damage – all felonies.

Davis was also charged with the August 2019 “smash and grab” theft at a T-Mobile store in Ferguson. A St. Louis County judge released him on his own recognizance.

Court records show that just since the year 2000, Davis has received 3-year and 7-year prison sentences for burglary, stealing, and receiving stolen property.

Davis was freed after a St. Louis judge dropped his initial $30,000 bond Wednesday and again released him on his recognizance.