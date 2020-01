Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - A fire broke out on the roof of Hillside Animal hospital in the 5300 block of Manchester Avenue shortly after 6:45 a.m.

Bommarito Automotive SkyFox flew was over the scene where flames could be seen coming out of a heating unit on the building.

The fire was brought under control, with firefighters remaining on the scene throughout the morning.

We are told three cats were rescued from the building; no injuries were reported.