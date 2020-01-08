Massive fire rips through auto body shop in East St. Louis

BELLEVILLE, IL. -  Emergency lights surrounded South End Auto Repair after a fire ripped through the building just before 12:00 p.m. Tuesday night.

Fire crews responded to the call at the auto body shop Dr. MR Lemons Boulevard near Bond Avenue.

The fire caused seven vehicles inside to be reported as a total loss.

Looking at the damage, emergency responders say they are thankful there were no injuries.

The property owner spoke to FOX 2, he says he's been in business for 10 years at that shop.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

