Man killed in attempted ATM robbery was awaiting sentencing for similar crime

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – Fox2/News11 uncovered new information tonight about the deadly hold-up at an ATM in unincorporated north St. Louis County on Tuesday.

The suspect who was killed, 19-year-old Jordan Pruitt of Florissant, had previously pleaded guilty to an eerily similar crime.

According to St. Louis County police, an armed guard servicing an ATM at the Vantage Credit Union at Patterson Road and Greenway Chase Drive near Florissant shot and killed Pruitt in self-defense.

“Essentially, it was an attempted robbery of the guy who was servicing the ATM machine,” said St. Louis County Police Lt. Matt O’Neill. “He was getting money out of the machine. They were waiting on the parking lot for him.”

The holdup victim was actually going to surrender the money to Pruitt and his two accomplices when at least one of the suspects opened fire, police said.

The other two suspects drove away from the scene. They remained at large as of Wednesday night.

Pruitt pleaded guilty to a holdup at another Vantage Credit Union ATM in December 2017. That credit union is on West Florissant at New Halls Ferry, about three miles from Wednesday’s scene.

In the 2017 case, court documents said Pruitt put a deadly weapon, a knife, against the victim’s neck as he was servicing the ATM; after being scared off by an armed eyewitness, Pruitt ran to a nearby shopping strip and tried to rob a woman of her car before he was captured.

No one aside from Pruitt was hurt in either crime.

Last month, Pruitt pleaded guilty to four felonies in 2017 case. His sentencing was set for January 31, 24 days before his death at Tuesday’s crime scene.

Pruitt was out of jail after St. Louis County Judge David Vincent lowered his bond over the objection of the prosecutor.

Pruitt was a Hazelwood Central Graduate.

His attorney, Nick Williams, said he was crushed by Tuesday’s new.

He issued the following statement: “Mr. Pruitt is someone with a wonderful family. They cannot be more devastated at this time.”