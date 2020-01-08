Group of women puts together care packages for US servicemembers

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS – Iran's missile attack on Tuesday escalated fear of a new war in the Middle East. US-Iranian tensions also serve as a reminder that those serving our country might be feeling lonely while in harm's way.

A group of local women is making sure those soldiers know people at home care about them.

Mary Miller and Amy Kidwell are putting together boxes filled with heartfelt items.

"Peanuts, granola bars, and lots of different Valentine candy to make it fun and festive,” Miller said. “I always throw in fresh socks; you can never have enough fresh socks.”

The care packages are headed to servicemembers overseas.

"Having been there, and on the receiving end of gift packages coming from total strangers, anytime we received a package was like Christmas," Miller said.

Miller served as a nurse in a combat support hospital in Iraq.

"It was just so important to me when I came home to make sure I continued that as well," she said.

Miller and a group of friends are on a mission to show troops overseas that people back home care.

"They are sacrificing their time, safety, for us to live in a free country, that means so much to me," she said.

This year, the group hopes to send hundreds of care packages to troops all over the world.

"The soldiers are always there. They're giving back to us every day. They are always on the top of my mind because of the freedoms we have every day," Kidwell said.

Kidwell said they started making care packages 15 years ago. It is a tradition she hopes will continue.

"We decided that we wanted to raise our children to do something good for others. with the soldiers, how much they contribute to our safety, and freedom, all the sacrifices they make, we thought the least we could do was get together and make packages," said Kidwell.

Showing appreciation for those who give their all.

The flat rate shipping price is around $20. If you would like to donate money to help cover those costs or donate items to send, contact Mary Miller at mary_miller_rn@yahoo.com.

If you would like to put together care packages for the military, visit www.anysoldier.com.